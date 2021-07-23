Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. 7,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,578. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 50.44%.

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

