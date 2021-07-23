Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. assumed coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Bankinter alerts:

OTCMKTS BKNIY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.06. 27,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.