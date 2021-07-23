BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKU. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

