Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Viemed Healthcare worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.