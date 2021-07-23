Barclays PLC Grows Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of W&T Offshore worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 136.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 95,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 134,730 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 3.25.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

