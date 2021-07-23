Barclays PLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 65.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,770 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Athersys were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 575.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth $46,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -1.69. Athersys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

