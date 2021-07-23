Barclays PLC Has $278,000 Stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hookipa Pharma worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOOK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $7.62 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $198.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hookipa Pharma Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

