Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 1,270,933.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,128 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 776,837 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 674,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 277,799 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $4.96 on Friday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a current ratio of 106.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 8,901.02%. Research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

