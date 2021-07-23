Barclays PLC Sells 7,419 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,329,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,395,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,769 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 84,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

