Barclays Raises DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $64.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of DOCN opened at $52.97 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

