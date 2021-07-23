Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. began coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

