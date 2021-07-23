Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON MTRO opened at GBX 92.70 ($1.21) on Monday. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £159.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.42.
About Metro Bank
