Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON MTRO opened at GBX 92.70 ($1.21) on Monday. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £159.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.42.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

