Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post sales of $30.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.39 million and the lowest is $29.81 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $123.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.61 million to $125.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $124.83 million, with estimates ranging from $119.98 million to $129.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 4,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.