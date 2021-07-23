Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 764.27 ($9.99).

BDEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 809 ($10.57) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Barratt Developments stock traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 719 ($9.39). The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,692. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,190. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

