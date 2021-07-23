Barrington Research Weighs in on iHeartMedia, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

