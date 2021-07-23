BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

BCML stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $18.39. 375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,894. BayCom has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $200.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

