Baz Token (BAZT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Baz Token coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Baz Token has a market capitalization of $872.10 and approximately $2.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Baz Token has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001820 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039618 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00102490 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00140463 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,832.89 or 0.99990997 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.
- Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.
Baz Token Profile
Baz Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baz Token directly using U.S. dollars.
