Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells $5,778,693.44 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $5,778,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barry J. Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Barry J. Bentley sold 166,051 shares of Bentley Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $9,826,898.18.

BSY opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion and a PE ratio of 109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.