Berenberg Bank Increases Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target to GBX 350

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Eurocell from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ECEL opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £301.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00. Eurocell has a 52 week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.97.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

