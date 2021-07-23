Berenberg Bank Increases Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target to GBX 350

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

LON ECEL opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 272.97. Eurocell has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £301.70 million and a P/E ratio of -135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

