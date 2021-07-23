Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

ROYMY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 6,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

