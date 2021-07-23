Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.31% from the company’s previous close.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 352 ($4.60).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 294.10 ($3.84) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 293.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.