Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.
PDL stock opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £169.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.
About Petra Diamonds
