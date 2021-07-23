Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

PDL stock opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £169.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.