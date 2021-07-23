Berenberg Bank Upgrades NEXT (LON:NXT) to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 6,500 ($84.92).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut NEXT to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NEXT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,131.25 ($93.17).

NXT opened at GBX 8,020 ($104.78) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The stock has a market cap of £10.66 billion and a PE ratio of 36.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,961.02. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 5,028 ($65.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 110 ($1.44) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

