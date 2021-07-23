Berenberg Bank Upgrades Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to Hold

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on YARIY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.19.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

