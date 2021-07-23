Berkley W R Corp Makes New $146,000 Investment in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGMCU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter worth $14,380,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter worth $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter valued at $12,985,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter valued at $4,960,000.

Get Glenfarne Merger alerts:

Shares of GGMCU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.