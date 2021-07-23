Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 27.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XAIR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.93. 5,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $173.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

