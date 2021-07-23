Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.
XAIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of XAIR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.93. 5,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $173.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $9.30.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beyond Air Company Profile
Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.
