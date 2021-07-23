Beyond Air Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,849 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 726% compared to the average volume of 345 call options.

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $179.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of -0.53.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on XAIR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.