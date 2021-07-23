Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $4,961,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BILL opened at $203.04 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $204.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $252,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $225,525,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

