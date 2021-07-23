Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $20,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,141.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,236 shares of company stock worth $35,196,806 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL stock opened at $203.04 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $204.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -247.61 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

