Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $215.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bill.com traded as high as $197.92 and last traded at $197.89, with a volume of 4812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.41.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,236 shares of company stock valued at $35,196,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Capital International Investors increased its position in Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $225,525,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $87,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,405.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 595,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after purchasing an additional 552,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -247.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

