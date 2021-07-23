Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 EPS.
NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $325.40. 1,015,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,079. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.36. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.28.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
