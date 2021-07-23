Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 EPS.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $325.40. 1,015,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,079. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.36. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.28.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

