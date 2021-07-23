BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Sells $114,508.90 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $114,508.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 36,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,106.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Marcus Schulz sold 240 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,975.20.

BLFS stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

