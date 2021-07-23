BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 222.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

BIVI stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. BioVie has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,758,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

