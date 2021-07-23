Bitcoin Atom Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $45.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

