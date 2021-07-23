Bitcoin Atom Price Tops $0.0651 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $81.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

