Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Hits $24.68 on Major Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $458.45 million and $11.27 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $24.68 or 0.00076708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,178.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.46 or 0.01350157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.00381157 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003521 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.