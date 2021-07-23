Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $158.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00003184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $158.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00294151 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00118762 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00150340 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

