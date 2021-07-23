BitGreen (BITG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $684.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitGreen has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $684.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052962 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002410 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00032944 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.49 or 0.00235127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00033876 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

