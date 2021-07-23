BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after acquiring an additional 309,739 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,960,000 after acquiring an additional 156,790 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,218 shares during the period.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.41. 9,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,597 shares of company stock worth $2,166,117. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

