Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.20. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $111,818.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $151,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

