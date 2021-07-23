BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $957.00

Shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 957 ($12.50) and last traded at GBX 956 ($12.49), with a volume of 20704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 944 ($12.33).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 912.02. The company has a market capitalization of £901.61 million and a PE ratio of 15.23.

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Merryn S. Webb bought 1,768 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63). Also, insider Louise Nash bought 1,100 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £10,054 ($13,135.62).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

