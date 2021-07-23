Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (BGLF) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on September 3rd

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BGLF stock opened at GBX 0.79 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1,165.47 and a current ratio of 1,165.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.78. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 1-year low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.81 ($0.01).

Get Blackstone Loan Financing alerts:

Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.