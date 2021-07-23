Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (BGLF) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on September 3rd

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BGLF stock opened at GBX 0.79 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1,165.47 and a current ratio of 1,165.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.78. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 1-year low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.81 ($0.01).
Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile
