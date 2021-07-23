BLink (BLINK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,828.00

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $11,828.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLink has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.00850364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,365 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

