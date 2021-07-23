Blockpass Price Tops $0.0030 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $501,654.56 and approximately $172.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00048117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.12 or 0.00852851 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

