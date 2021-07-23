Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of BCYPU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

