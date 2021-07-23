Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after buying an additional 3,388,209 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,880,000 after buying an additional 2,490,673 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,657,000 after buying an additional 993,717 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,867,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after buying an additional 966,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

PAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

