BMO Capital Markets Raises Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to C$15.25

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.06.

OTCMKTS PPRQF traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.83. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

