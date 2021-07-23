BMO Capital Markets Upgrades IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to “Outperform”

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $170.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $250.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $138.47 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,983,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.