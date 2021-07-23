BNC Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Align Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in Align Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $634.98. 9,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.70. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.83 and a 52-week high of $653.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.64.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

